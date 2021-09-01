WHO Has Added Another COVID ‘Variant Of Interest’: What To Know About The Mu Strain.

The World Health Organization is keeping an eye on another another COVID “variant of interest,” bringing the total number of COVID strains under observation to five, with four of them being “variants of concern.”

In its weekly pandemic bulletin released on Tuesday, the WHO designated the new COVID strain as the Mu variation, which was originally found in Colombia in January and formally classified as B.1.621.

The Mu form has been found in several nations in South America, as well as in Europe in “some larger outbreaks,” according to the global organization.

According to the WHO, nearly 4,500 sequence virus cases of the Mu strain had been recorded from 39 countries as of Aug. 29. According to The Sun, Mu infections are also “common” in the United States.

According to the organization, the global prevalence of the Mu variety has decreased to below 0.1 percent, but it has steadily climbed to 39 percent and 13 percent frequency in Colombia and Ecuador, respectively.

The Mu variant’s complete rate of transmissibility, as well as its resistance to currently available COVID vaccinations, are unknown.

More research is needed, according to the WHO, to fully comprehend the characteristics of this variation.

“The Mu variant features a constellation of mutations that indicate potential immune escape properties,” the WHO said in its warning. According to preliminary findings submitted to the Virus Evolution Working Group, convalescent and vaccinee sera had a lower neutralizing capacity than the Beta form, but more research is needed to validate this.”

In 141 nations, the Beta version is a “variant of concern.”

COVID-19 mutations are a particular source of concern for health professionals, as seen by the Delta variation – a “variant of concern” found in 170 countries – which is highly contagious and spreads swiftly over the world.

The Delta variation, which was originally detected in India, is on the rise, eluding the vaccination by producing breakthrough cases in vaccinated people and putting hospitals on the verge of overflowing with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

In addition to the Mu variety, the WHO has identified four other strains of the virus as “variants of interest.” The Eta, Iota, Kappa, and Lambda variations are among them.

The Alpha strain, which is found in 193 countries, and the Gamma strain, which is found in 91 countries, have been designated as variations of concern by the WHO because of their high rate of transmission, frequency of COVID cases, and severity of infections.