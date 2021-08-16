Who gave the order to withdraw from Afghanistan, and when did the majority of US troops leave?

According to Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the turmoil that engulfed Kabul last weekend was “ultimately inevitable.”

Defense and intelligence authorities in the United States appear to have grossly underestimated the Taliban’s military capabilities while grossly exaggerating the authority of Kabul’s civilian government and the Afghan Armed Forces that support it.

President Joe Biden’s legacy will be tarnished by the American flight from Kabul, which will serve as a monument to American foreign policy hubris. The Taliban are back in power after two decades, trillions of dollars, and hundreds of thousands of casualties.

The disgrace of the Afghanistan debacle will be worn by Biden. But so will his three predecessors, including former President George W. Bush, who launched the open-ended fight before focusing on the similarly disastrous invasion and occupation of Iraq.

Along with former President Barack Obama and former President Donald Trump, Biden is the third US president to order a full departure from Afghanistan, a decision that has always been ripe for a Taliban offensive that would put a strain on the Afghan government.

Biden announced in April that the United States would withdraw completely from Afghanistan by September 11th, the 20th anniversary of the deadly Al-Qaeda assaults on the United States that sparked the worldwide “War on Terror.”

Biden revised the timeframe for the evacuation of America’s 3,000 or so soldiers to August 31 in July. According to the Pentagon, the pullout is already 90% complete.

Last Monday, Biden dispatched 4,000 troops to Kabul to assist in the evacuation of US diplomatic personnel and some Afghan civilians, including translators and others who had worked for American and multinational forces.

The overall number of American troops in the country now stands at 5,000. All are likely to leave Afghanistan in the following days, with the Taliban permitting Western soldiers to pass through safely while forming their new administration.

Former President Donald Trump has called on Biden to resign as a result of the Afghan government’s collapse. However, orders to entirely withdraw from the country were issued during Trump’s administration, resulting in several disputes with military leaders and foreign policy hawks who wanted to stay.

In 2020, Trump struck a peace accord with the Taliban, committing to withdrawing all American troops by May 2021. “After all these years, it’s finally time. This is a condensed version of the information.