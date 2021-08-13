WHO Expert Says China Pressure Led To His Team’s ‘Extremely Unlikely’ Finding, According To Covid Lab-Leak Revelation

The March assessment that the Wuhan lab leak theory was “very implausible” was influenced by Chinese officials on the team, according to a WHO food safety and animal diseases expert who headed the research into the origins of the new coronavirus.

According to the Washington Post, Peter Ben Embarek stated the Chinese researchers in the group were opposed linking the pandemic’s roots to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in a new documentary, The Virus Mystery, which aired Thursday night on Danish television.

“At first, they didn’t want anything in the report concerning the lab because it was impossible, therefore there was no use in wasting time on it,” Ben Embarek explained. “We insisted on including it because it was part of the larger question of where the virus came from.”

The group finally agreed to include the lab-leak explanation in the report two days before the mission ended. According to Ben Embarek, his Chinese colleague agreed to discuss the notion in the report “on the condition that we didn’t advocate any specific investigations to promote that hypothesis.”

“It was the category we chose to put it in at the end, yes,” Ben Embarek said when asked if the Chinese researchers were forced to use the phrase “extremely unlikely” in the study. He went on to say that the wording suggested the theory was unlikely, but not impossible.

Ben Embarek arrives in China and inspects the stalls at the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan in the documentary.

The probability of a lab worker becoming infected with the coronavirus while collecting bat samples was “probable,” according to the food safety and animal diseases expert. After collecting samples in the field, a lab staffer may have mistakenly carried the virus to Wuhan. According to him, this is both a lab-leak theory and a notion of bat-borne infection.

Ben Embarek believes there was a human error, but the Chinese political system will not accept it.

In January, Embarek expressed his concerns regarding the Chinese CDC’s Wuhan branch in the documentary. The WHO never published these details in public.

“What concerns me the most is the other lab. The one next to the market,” he remarked, alluding to the Chinese CDC’s Wuhan branch, which is only 500 meters from the Huanan market.

The Wuhan lab leak scenario has gained credence as a result of Embarek’s findings. Brief News from Washington Newsday.