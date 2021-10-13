WHO Director Says COVID Boosters Are “The Worst We Can Do As A Global Community.”

The World Health Organization’s director-general stated that delivering COVID-19 boosters in some nations when millions of people around the world are still waiting for their first dose is “the worst we can do as a global community.”

The rising use of stimulants is “immoral, unfair, and unjust,” according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who spoke to CNN on Tuesday.

Ghebreyesus has been a vocal proponent of greater vaccination efforts in Africa, which has lagged well behind other continents.

More than half of the population in South America, North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania has received a single vaccine dosage. Meanwhile, Tedros told CNN that only 7% of Africa’s population has received a dose.

“It’s wrong and unfair because we won’t be able to end the pandemic by ignoring an entire continent, especially one that lacks any other industrial capability,” he said.

Ghebreyesus has long advocated for equal access to COVID vaccines.

To alleviate the vaccine supply problem in poor nations, he issued a WHO embargo on COVID-19 booster injections in July. To continue his lobbying work, he has recently used the hashtag #VaccinEquity.

Despite the WHO’s announcement of a COVID booster ban, it did prescribe boosters for immunocompromised people on Monday, citing the fact that they are still at a higher risk of COVID-related hospitalizations and fatalities.