WHO claims that the Omicron COVID-19 variant is being spread by healthy, vaccinated young people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) claimed, citing data from multiple countries, that the COVID-19 pandemic’s Omicron wave is being driven by young people.

Dr. Catherine Smallwood, a WHO senior emergency officer, was quoted by Telegraph as saying that the first cases of the new coronavirus variant, which was first reported in South Africa in late November and has since been detected in more than 60 countries, were found in “relatively young, relatively healthy, and in the context of Europe — in relatively highly vaccinated groups.”

According to a breakdown published Monday by the Statens Serum Institut, almost 70% of the 3,437 omicron cases in Denmark – a world leader in genetic sequencing — were people under the age of 40.

According to a study by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, roughly 72 percent of early omicron instances are caused by adults under the age of 40.

Meanwhile, the United States said that the majority of the 43 omicron cases it has discovered so far were also in this age range.

“The majority of infections documented at this early stage are among younger age groups,” said Professor Emmanuel Andre, the head of Belgium’s COVID-19 national reference lab.

The lecturer suggested that the tendency could be explained by work, travel, sports events, and schools.

In some countries, vaccinated persons account for the majority of omicron cases, with roughly 75% of cases in Denmark being fully vaccinated people, implying that even those who have been jabbed twice can contract the virus.

Authorities in the United States also revealed that 79 percent of infection cases in the country were vaccinated.

Smallwood warned that as the omicron’s spread picks up speed, more elderly and vulnerable people are likely to be infected in the coming weeks.

Andre believes that the variant’s spread could be accelerated by Christmas celebrations.

While there has been a significant increase in the number of breakthrough cases, or those who have been fully vaccinated yet become infected, compared to earlier waves, it is still too early to say whether the variety caused a milder disease, according to Smallwood.

“It’s critical that we don’t get ahead of ourselves when assessing Omicron’s severity… Because the cases we’ve found are among a healthier, more mobile, younger, and well vaccinated population… and we’re still early in the disease’s course “the doctor remarked

South Africa has likewise cautioned against leaping to conclusions in the wake of the introduction of the omicron variety.

