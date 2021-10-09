Who are Nobel Peace Prize winners Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov?

Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, two journalists from the Philippines and Russia, have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their outspoken criticism of their governments.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the pair represented journalists who fight for the concept of standing up to “abuse of power, lies, and war propaganda” when she announced the prize on Friday.

Ressa is the CEO of Rappler, a news organization hailed by the Nobel committee for its “critical attention on the (President Rodrigo) Duterte regime’s controversial, homicidal anti-drug campaign.”

The news organization received praise for its reporting on “how social media is being used to promote fake news, bully opponents, and distort public dialogue.”

Muratov is the editor-in-chief of the independent daily Novaya Gazeta, which has received death threats for its criticism of the Kremlin.

“Muratov has fought for freedom of speech in Russia for decades, under increasingly difficult circumstances,” Anderson added.

This is a work in progress.