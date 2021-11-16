White House: Biden and Xi Agree To Plan Arms Control Talks.

During their virtual meeting, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to work on establishing weapons control discussions between the nuclear-armed nations, according to a senior White House official.

Biden and Xi spoke for more than three hours by teleconference late Monday (early Tuesday in Beijing) in an attempt to de-escalate tensions between the world’s two largest economies and major geopolitical adversaries.

“President Biden did highlight the necessity for a strategic stability set of dialogues with President Xi,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a press briefing, using a diplomatic term for arms control.

In remarks made at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington, he continued, “The two presidents agreed that we would look to begin to carry forward discussions.”

Biden’s top advisor, Sullivan, was asked about Beijing’s growing military strength.

The Pentagon recently revealed that China conducted a test of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August that would be tough to defend against, and that Beijing is rapidly growing its nuclear arsenal.

While the US and Russia have had a formal strategic stability dialogue since the Cold War, which has resulted in multiple disarmament agreements, the same cannot be said for Washington and Beijing.

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, pleaded unsuccessfully for China to be included in US-Russian negotiations.

Biden, who was sworn in as Vice President in January, appears to be more interested in bilateral discussions.

“That’s not the same as what we have in Russia with the formal strategic stability discussion, which is significantly more sophisticated and has a much longer history,” Sullivan explained.

“The US-China relationship is less mature than that, but the two presidents did discuss these concerns, and it is now up to us to figure out the most productive approach to move forward from here.”