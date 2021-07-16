While working on the house, the landlord discovers a 4-foot snake behind the fireplace.

A landlord in the northwest of England was taken aback when he saw a four-foot snake native to the United States and Mexico curled up behind an electric fire.

The reptile, a desert kingsnake endemic to Arizona and Texas in the United States as well as parts of Mexico, was discovered inside a residence in Peckers Hill Road in St Helens, England, on July 2 by a landlord who was doing maintenance after his tenants had left.

According to Zoo America, the non-venomous snake feeds small mammals, birds, lizards, and smaller snakes like as rattlesnakes and coral snakes.

According to a news statement issued to This website by the RSPCA, an animal welfare charity, the owner of the residence was moving the electric fire to replace it with a new one when he spotted the four-foot snake. The St Helens Star was the first to report it.

When the landlord discovered the beast, he sought guidance from the RSPCA on how to handle the matter. Anthony Joynes, an inspector and animal rescuer, was dispatched to the spot by the organization.

Joynes, who described the landlord as “astonished,” stated in a press statement that he was amazed by the snake’s size and that the reptile was likely a pet that had escaped from its home with a local homeowner because it was in such fine shape.

The official added regarding the discovery, “It is a more unusual variety of snake for us to witness, and their food consists of rodents, small birds, frogs, lizards, and smaller snakes like rattlesnakes.” “I’m not sure how it got behind the fire, but snakes have a knack for slipping through cracks and into wall cavities.”

The snake spotted in St Helens was the third in a matter of days in the area, with Joynes being involved in the capture of two of them.

A local resident discovered a royal python crawling over a road in Mowpen Brow, near Knutsford, on July 6. Before Joynes collected it, the woman covered it with a container.

A rat snake was discovered on top of a fridge at a property in Pimblett the next day, on July 7. This is a condensed version of the information.