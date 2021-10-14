While treasure hunting, a man damages Stonehenge and posts his findings online, according to the police.

After scouring Britain’s famed Stonehenge monument with a metal detector and publicizing his findings on social media, a man was detained.

Wiltshire Police in southwest England arrested the 30-year-old man for destroying a protected monument, using a metal detector in a protected site, and collecting items of archaeological interest without written authorisation.

Wiltshire Police said in a statement that he was arrested for possessing explosives without a permit—no additional information were provided on this charge—and that he had been cautioned for possessing Class B drugs.

The drug, according to the regional daily The Yorkshire Post, was cannabis.

Stonehenge is one of the most well-known megalithic monuments in the world. A megalith is a massive stone building that serves as a monument.

According to the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, it is the world’s most architecturally advanced prehistoric stone circle, and the precision with which it was created, despite the sheer quantity of the stones, is remarkable. One of the stones is over 40 tons in weight.

Stonehenge was a temple aligned with the movements of the sun, according to the most widely accepted view.

People can now obtain tickets with the English Heritage organization to stroll among the stones for a set length of time, but touching them is prohibited, and the stones are protected by UK law.

PC Emily Thomas, a heritage crime officer with the Wiltshire Rural Crime Team, said in an online statement: “We are fortunate to reside in a beautiful area with numerous heritage landmarks.”

“Unfortunately, these sites occasionally attract the wrong kinds of people who are only interested in making money and breaking the law.”

“Unlicensed alteration causes damage to our heritage assets, reducing the enjoyment of heritage places for others. Specific criminal offenses preserve our heritage assets.”

Posts on Social Media

“In this case, the culprit was identified after he posted his findings and location on social media.”

The individual has since been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

This year, Stonehenge has been the subject of debate as the UK’s transport secretary, Grant Shapps, approved a plan to construct a two-mile tunnel near the monument.

The proposal’s goal is to alleviate traffic along a nearby main thoroughfare. This is a condensed version of the information.