While the owner is in quarantine, a Chinese COVID worker allegedly beats and kills the dog.

A woman claimed her dog was abused and killed by a health worker while she was away in COVID quarantine, causing outrage on Chinese social media.

The complaint was made by a woman from the Golden Phoenix Garden community in Shangrao, Jiangxi province, on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Residents have been quarantined while their apartments are cleansed because to a COVID outbreak in the region.

When anti-epidemic workers entered her residence, they discovered her pet dog, which was then slaughtered without her knowledge, according to one woman who was quarantining at a motel.