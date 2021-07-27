While renovating a 150-year-old house, a woman discovers hidden cupboards and fireplaces.

As she transforms a 19th century house into a home, a woman has been documenting all the boarded-up gems she discovers.

On Friday, a mother known online as Loubobang posted a video to TikTok in which she discovered an entire cabinet hidden behind a wall.

The comedian has been posting footage of herself tearing down plasterboard and ripping up floorboards to her social media platforms.

Her page bio indicates that it includes “Original Comedy. (And My Georgian House Renovation),” which is set between 1714 and 1837 in British history.

A man, believed to be her builder, is seen removing a thin layer of plasterboard with a crowbar in the video, which has been viewed nearly 2.5 million times.

“Can you tell me what’s inside?” As the man chiseled away at the plaster on top of what looks to be chicken wire, Loubobang captioned the film, which can be seen here.

“We’ve just uncovered what we assume is a cupboard,” she murmurs in the background. I’m quite interested to see what’s within. What’s inside the cupboard now that it’s been opened? It’s also been nailed shut. And we’re puzzled as to why someone would do such a thing if there was nothing in it.”

As they wedged the tool in between the gap to pry the door up, she filmed a close-up of the very old nails holding it in place.

She was disappointed to see nothing inside, and she exclaimed, “It’s f****** empty.” She did, however, acquire some precious storage space.

But it’s not the only original feature Loubobang discovered; she also discovered a number of bricked-up fireplaces strewn about the property.

She also videotaped a cavity beneath the wall, which revealed an antique hearth, in a separate video posted on Monday. The video, which has been seen over 250,000 times, was titled “another hidey hole.”

“So, we’ve discovered yet another fireplace, which is quite intriguing. We’ve also identified a new hiding spot. She said, “I shudder to imagine what’s in this one.”

She moves her camera to the right, revealing wooden boards poking out from beneath further layers of plaster. Her builder began removing the plasterboard, revealing what seems to be retro paneling with traces of what seemed to be old wallpaper.