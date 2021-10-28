While Putin orders a weeklong work stoppage to combat COVID’s rise, some Russians go on vacation.

In an effort to combat soaring COVID-19 infection rates and deaths, Moscow began a nonworking time on Thursday, and the rest of Russia is expected to follow suit soon. However, many Russians took advantage of the time off from work by going on beach vacations in preparation for the long winter season.

Authorities in southern Russia, fearful of an outbreak, have shut down entertainment venues and restricted access to restaurants and pubs. Additionally, the number of package tour sales in Egypt and Turkey increased dramatically.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin-ordered work stoppage is set to begin on October 30 and extend until November 7, but some of the worst-affected districts and Moscow have already begun. Most state agencies and private firms must suspend operations until the off-work period is over, according to the decree.

The toll of 1,159 deaths revealed by Russia’s COVID-19 task team on Thursday is the highest since the outbreak began. According to the Associated Press, Russia has the highest deaths in Europe, with a total of 235,057.

On Thursday, Moscow closed kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues, and most retailers, allowing restaurants and cafes to only offer takeout or delivery service. Food stores, pharmacies, and businesses that operate critical infrastructure stayed open.

People with digital codes on their smartphones can only enter museums, theaters, music halls, and other places if they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a procedure that will continue after Nov. 7.

Putin has reportedly ordered local officials to close nightclubs and other places of entertainment, as well as to keep unvaccinated adults over the age of 60 at home.

On Thursday, the number of new daily cases in Russia increased by 40,096 instances, breaking a previous high set earlier this week. The government expects that by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation, the nonworking time will help to contain the spread.

Authorities have blamed the slow pace of immunization for the spread of disease and mortality. Only roughly 49 million Russians, or about a third of the country’s population of almost 146 million, have received all of their vaccines.

Russia was the world's first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine.