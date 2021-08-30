While out at sea, fishermen discover and care for a litter of kittens.

While out at sea, a group of Polish fishermen noticed something odd on their boat: a litter of kittens. It’s unclear how the kittens ended up on board, but a Polish non-profit claims the fisherman did their best to care for them until they could be returned to shore. Unfortunately, four of the six kittens have perished since their return, and social media users are praying that the other two will live.

Last week, the Tail Up Foundation (Fundacja Ogon Do Góry), a non-profit organization in Poland, shared the story with its Facebook followers for the first time. On August 23, the fisherman discovered six kittens tangled up in some nets, according to the translated article. The kittens’ mother was not with them, according to the article, which did not explain how they got on board.

Many others, according to the foundation, would have just dumped the kittens overboard in cases like this. However, these “great men” were adamant about not letting the kittens suffer.

In a Facebook post, the foundation added, “Sebastian Szywowski, Mioosz Uruski, and Marek Kowalczuk are heroes in the genuine sense of the word.” “They drained the infants, put them in a material box, put a hot water bottle in there to keep them warm, and called for help.”

On Monday, the fisherman contacted the organization, seeking advice on how to feed the kittens. Because there was no milk available, they had to make do with what they had until aid arrived.

However, the foundation’s several attempts to reach the sea to meet up with the ship were prevented owing to inclement weather. Tail Up passengers had no choice but to wait on land till the ship arrived on Thursday. Fortunately, the team kept in touch with Tail Up at all times to assure the kittens’ survival.

The article stated, “The gentlemen aboard the boat were in constant communication with us and stood on their heads to ensure the greatest possible conditions for the infants!” “Every hour, Mr. Sebastian used to wake up the little ones!” Including the fact that…babies are fed using a tiny bottle that has been carefully cleaned and decontaminated.”

Szybowski stated he fed with sugar and water in an interview with local media, according to The First News. This is a condensed version of the information.