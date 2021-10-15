While meeting with constituents, a UK Conservative lawmaker was stabbed to death.

Conservative politician David Amess was stabbed to death while visiting with constituents at a Methodist church in the United Kingdom on Friday.

A 25-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene, according to Essex Police. They also discovered a knife.

“We are not seeking for anyone else in connection with the incident,” police added. “We do not feel there is a continuing threat to the general public.”

Amess, 69, was a member of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom and a pro-Brexit advocate. He backed animal welfare legislation and was a major voice within his party for Israel support, according to The Washington Post.

Conservative legislator Tracy Crouch tweeted after Amess’ death that she was “heartbroken” by the occurrence.

“I could write reams about how Sir David was one of Parliament’s nicest, most sympathetic, and well-liked members.” But I’m afraid I won’t be able to. I’m feeling ill. I’m at a loss. Peace be with you. Crouch wrote, “A small light went out in Parliament today.”

This isn’t the first time a member of Congress has been stabbed while visiting with constituents.

Jo Cox, a Labour Party legislator, was shot and stabbed by a gardener in 2016, and the gardener was sentenced to life in prison.

“Attacking our elected officials is a direct attack on democracy.” There is no justification or excuse. Brendan Cox, Jo’s widower, wrote in response to Amess’ death, “It is as cowardly as it gets.”