While fighting extradition, the Catalan leader will be released in Sardinia.

Carles Puigdemont, the exiled former Catalan president who was arrested in Italy at Spain’s request over an illegal independence referendum, will be released while he fights extradition, according to his counsel.

However, Agostinangelo Marras, a member of the European Parliament who fled Spain after the 2017 election, said Puigdemont must remain on the island of Sardinia, where he was arrested on Thursday.

The 58-year-old separatist leader spent the night in custody and appeared in court by videolink on Friday in Sassari, where a judge was set to rule on his bail terms.

Marras stated that prosecutors had not requested his detention and that he “might be released from today,” however he must remain in Sardinia.

Puigdemont’s lawyers, who have been based in Brussels in recent years, claim there is no foundation for his detention and extradition, but believe it could take several weeks to challenge it.

“It is evident that Carles Puigdemont must be brought to justice and stand trial,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, adding that he would respect the Italian system.

The Catalan government slammed the detention, with regional leader Pere Aragones demanding Puigdemont’s “immediate release” and promising to travel to Sardinia to “stand by” him.

It also comes nine days after the left-leaning Spanish government and regional Catalan authorities resumed talks to find a solution to the country’s biggest political crisis in decades.

Supporters gathered outside the court in Sassari ahead of Friday’s session, with one brandishing a giant Catalan independence flag.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Italian embassy in Barcelona, some holding handmade signs that said “Freedom” in Catalan over Puigdemont’s photograph.

Others chanted in Italian, “Free our president,” and waved Catalan independence flags.

Despite Madrid’s ban, Catalonia’s separatist regional authority held a referendum in October 2017, which was marred by police violence.

The separatists declared a short-lived declaration of independence a few weeks later, sparking a major political crisis with Spain, during which Puigdemont and several others fled to other countries.

Madrid moved quickly to prosecute those Catalan separatists who remained, delivering nine of them lengthy prison sentences.

Despite the fact that they were all pardoned earlier this year, Madrid still wants Puigdemont and a few other separatists to face justice for their actions.

The European Parliament revoked immunity for Puigdemont and two other pro-independence MEPs in March, a decision supported by the EU’s General Court in July.

