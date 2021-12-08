Which nations are boycotting the Winter Olympics in China? List in its entirety.

China has been enraged by the Biden administration’s announcement this week of a diplomatic boycott of the next Winter Olympics in Beijing, which might set off a chain reaction of similar steps by other major states.

The US and others have accused Beijing of committing genocide and crimes against humanity against millions of Uyghurs and other primarily Muslim minority communities in northwest China. For months, people have been debating the best course of action to take.

By warning against the “politicization of sport,” China hopes to both discourage and prevent boycotts. It has also threatened unspecified “countermeasures” if anyone takes the symbolic step of protesting Beijing’s actions during a critical period for the Chinese leadership’s reputation and legitimacy, including Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping, who is counting on a successful Winter Games to propel him to an unprecedented third term in office next fall.

For similar reasons, many capitals may opt out of a coordinated diplomatic boycott for fear of embarrassing and thus antagonizing the Chinese government; others may quietly downgrade their Olympic delegation and not send any senior representatives at all, while choosing not to publicize the decision.

Here is a growing list of countries that are using Beijing 2022 to publicly criticize the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) questionable policies.

United States of America

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the US diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics on December 6.

“Given the PRC’s continued genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, as well as other human rights atrocities,” Psaki said, “the Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.”

"In the face of the PRC's grave human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, US diplomatic or official representation would consider these games as business as usual. And that is something we simply cannot do." Athletes are not included in the boycott because it is a government-led boycott. When the competition begins on February 4 in Beijing, Team USA has made it plain that it wants American athletes to compete. Psaki stated that they will have "full backing" from the White House. A diplomatic boycott is not a novel concept. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi first proposed it in May.