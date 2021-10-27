Which countries in Asia-Pacific are reopening to foreign visitors?

Thailand’s reopening of its borders to vaccinated foreign visitors is a significant step forward for Asia, where governments have been significantly slower to lift coronavirus travel restrictions than in much of the West.

Here’s a look at which countries in the Asia-Pacific area are opening up and which are remaining closed off to the rest of the globe.

Thailand will begin allowing vaccinated visitors from 46 nations and territories to enter the country without being quarantined on Monday, in an effort to resuscitate the country’s ailing tourism economy.

Other sections of the region, which generally survived the pandemic’s original wave but were hit hard this year, are catching up, albeit at a slower pace.

Singapore’s business hub has begun offering quarantine-free travel to fully vaccinated visitors from ten countries, including the United States and several European nations, and will be expanding soon.

Indonesia reopened the resort island of Bali to tourists from select nations earlier this month, however the scheme has gotten off to a sluggish start due to the requirement of a five-day quarantine upon arrival.

From next month, Vietnam wants to open the holiday island of Phu Quoc to foreign visitors, while Malaysia has a similar plan for Langkawi Island, and Cambodia will reopen the beach resorts of Sihanoukville, Koh Rong, and Dara Sakor on November 30.

Foreign tourists are still not allowed in several nations, such as the Philippines and Myanmar.

Mainland China, where Covid-19 first appeared last year, and Japan are also closed to foreign tourists.

South Korea has begun to allow travelers from 49 different nations. All immigrants must have a negative coronavirus test, with those who were vaccinated in South Korea receiving a restricted exemption from the 14-day quarantine.

Hong Kong has imposed some of the world’s strictest measures, including a maximum 21-day quarantine for new travelers, which has kept virus infections low but devastated the travel economy.

India reopened for foreign tourists on charter flights this month, following a disastrous increase earlier this year, and will allow visitors on all flights starting in mid-November.

Travelers who have been fully vaccinated do not need to go through home quarantine if they are travelling from a country with which India has reciprocal agreements for the adoption of WHO-approved vaccinations.

As part of an effort to entice foreign trekkers back to Nepal’s highlands, the country began providing visas on arrival for vaccinated tourists and eliminated quarantine procedures last month.

In 2019, over a million tourists visited the Himalayan country, down from an 80 percent reduction the previous year.

It was one of the first countries to reopen its borders.