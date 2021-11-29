Which Countries Have Detected the Omicron COVID-19 Variant?

Over the weekend, new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has been designated as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO), were discovered in many countries, including Canada and the Netherlands.

According to Reuters, Dutch health officials stated Sunday that 13 Omicron cases had been verified from two aircraft that arrived in the nation from South Africa on Friday. 61 people tested positive for COVID-19 on the two flights, which transported roughly 600 passengers. Hugo de Jonge, the Dutch Health Minister, said at a press conference in Rotterdam that the current number of Omicron cases “may perhaps be the tip of the iceberg,” since more instances could emerge across the country.

Canada

According to the New York Daily News, Ontario health officials Kieran Moore and Christine Elliott announced Sunday that two patients who recently traveled to Nigeria had developed the Omicron variant. Moore and Elliott stated in a joint statement that Ontario Health has begun contact tracing and that the patients have been isolated.

Australia

Following two confirmed instances of Omicron in Sydney, the New South Wales health department is awaiting genomic testing results for two passengers who came on a flight on Sunday to see if they got the new form. According to The Guardian, the confirmed cases disclosed Sunday in Sydney were recent returnees from southern Africa.

On Monday, the health agency of the Northern Territory reported one Omicron variant case. After returning from Johannesburg, the patient tested positive for COVID-19 and was taken to the Howard Springs quarantine facility.

United Kingdom of Great Britain

The Health Security Agency confirmed a third case of the Omicron variety in the country on Sunday, and while the patient is no longer in the country, the confirmed case visited Westminster, London, according to BBC News.

Since then, the UK has put in place new measures to prevent the variation from spreading, including mandatory PRC tests and putting new entrants in isolation until the results are known.

Germany

Following two previous Omicron variant detections in Bavaria’s southern state, the German state of Hesse’s Social Affairs Minister stated Sunday that another case had been identified in the country Saturday morning after the patient returned from South Africa, according to DW. Three Omicron cases have now been confirmed in Germany.

Botswana

There are already 19 verified cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Botswana. On Sunday, Health Minister Edwin Dikoloti announced 15 additional cases. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.