Which countries accept Afghan refugees and which countries do not?

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, many Afghans are urgently attempting to abandon their motherland.

There are currently 2.6 million Afghan refugees in the world, a number that is expected to climb dramatically as the US and its allies strive to complete the country’s evacuation by the August 31 deadline.

In a Group of 7 meeting on Tuesday, President Biden said he discussed the “mutual obligation” to support Afghan refugees with other foreign leaders.

“The US will be a leader in these efforts, and we will expect the international community and our partners to follow suit,” he said.

So, which countries accept Afghan refugees and which countries do not? U.S.

Afghans who supported the US war effort may be eligible for special immigrant visas, but those who do not meet the criteria should explore for other methods to resettle in the US.

The Biden administration expanded its Afghan refugee program earlier this summer and introduced a new category for those who worked for American news organizations or humanitarian organizations.

Up to 50,000 Afghans could enter the country without a visa due to “humanitarian parole,” an immigration procedure that allows people to enter the country without a visa for immediate humanitarian reasons.

The Biden administration has not stated how many Afghan refugees the US will accept, although it has promised to resettling up to 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2022.

U.K.

The UK government stated earlier this month that it will welcome 5,000 Afghan refugees this year and 20,000 Afghans in the next years.

According to the government, the Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme will prioritize women and girls, as well as religious and other minorities, who are most at risk from the Taliban.

Canada

Canada has announced that it will accept 20,000 Afghan refugees, focusing on those in risk from the Taliban, such as government employees and female leaders.

If asked, Canada’s Immigration Minister, Marco Mendicino, has stated that the government might consider accepting extra refugees on behalf of the United States or other allies.

Mexico

On Wednesday, Mexico welcomed a group of 124 Afghan journalists and their families.

According to the Associated Press, the country received its first group of Afghan migrants on Tuesday, when five women and one male landed in Mexico City. This is a condensed version of the information.