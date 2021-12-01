Which cities in the United States are the most expensive to live in?

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) issued its annual Worldwide Cost of Living index on Wednesday, revealing the world’s most costly locations to live in, although only two cities in the United States made the list.

New York City, which came in at number 6, and Los Angeles, which came in at number 9, were the two American cities on the list of the World’s Most Expensive. The findings emerged after the EIU examined 173 cities in total, 40 more than the previous year.

The most costly areas to live are often determined by a combination of factors, including the sheer volume of people who live there and economic conditions.

The COVID-19 epidemic this year threw the worldwide economy into disarray, with different parts of the world recovering to varying degrees from the initial lockdowns, and current global supply chain concerns further aggravating matters.

“The pandemic has impacted the supply of commodities, resulting in shortages and higher pricing,” according to the report. “We can see the impact in this year’s index, with the spike in gasoline costs being especially pronounced,” said Upasana Dutt, EIU’s Head of Worldwide Cost of Living.

COVID-19’s spread has resulted in an increase in inflation, particularly in the United States, and has wrecked economies all over the world, which are now threatened by the virus’s Omicron form.

New York City is ready for the worst in the event that the variation makes its way to American soil, reiterating its recommendation that all New Yorkers, vaccinated or not, wear masks indoors. The Omicron variation is expected to find its way to the United States’ largest city.

Tel Aviv, Israel (number one), Paris and Singapore (tied for second), Zurich (number four), Hong Kong (number five), Geneva (number seven), Copenhagen, Denmark (number eight), and Osaka, Japan (number ten) were among the top ten most expensive cities on the list (at number 10).

Oslo, Norway, Seoul, South Korea, Tokyo, Vienna, Sydney, Melbourne, Australia, Helsinki, London, Dublin, Frankfurt, Germany, and Shanghai were among the other cities on the list.

Out of the 173, Damascus was ranked as the cheapest city to live in by the EIU.

"Not all cities suffered price rises," Dutt pointed out. Many of the cities in the bottom of our rankings saw prices stagnate or even fall, owing in part to the weakening of their currencies versus the US dollar."