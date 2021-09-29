Where Is The Most Expensive Place To Live?

Despite the fact that living in Switzerland is almost 12% cheaper than in New York City, according to Numbeo’s Cost of Living Plus Rent Index (COLPRI), the Alpine country remains the most expensive place to live in the world in 2020. As our graph shows, it is far from the only place on the European continent where living is too expensive.

Five of the eight highest-ranking countries are in Europe: Iceland, Norway, Luxembourg, and Ireland, despite significant variances in the two indices that make up the COLPRI. Switzerland ranks at 122 points in terms of pure cost of living without rent, whereas Norway and Iceland are nearly comparable to the base value of 100 given to New York City pricing. Apartment rentals, on the other hand, are significantly less expensive for Norwegians, costing only 36% of the estimated rent in the US metropolis. With 79.5 and 63.3 points, Hong Kong and Singapore, which are ranked second and fourth, respectively, lead the rent index, making them some of the most expensive states and cities in the world.

The Cost of Living Index from Numbeo takes into account the best estimates of average spending for a four-person family, including clothing, produce, and out-of-home dining, as well as transportation, leisure activities, and utilities. Estimates for renting one- and three-bedroom flats in and outside of the city center are factored into the Rent Index.