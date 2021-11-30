Where Does It Go From Here in the Pandemic Prognosis?

Unless significant disparities in vaccination access drag it out and worse mutations arise, the Covid pandemic could fade into an endemic disease like others that humanity has to deal with next year.

Despite the fact that countries are scrambling to handle a new alarming virus type and Europe is fighting a winter rebound, health experts believe the pandemic may be contained within the next year.

With ballooning stocks of safe and effective vaccines and novel treatments becoming available, all of the know-how and instruments needed to bring the virus under control are now available.

However, it is unknown whether we will make the difficult decisions required, or whether we will allow the pandemic to continue to rage, potentially leading to a far worse catastrophe.

“We have control over the course of this pandemic,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s leading specialist on the Covid issue, recently told reporters.

Is it possible for us to “reach a point in 2022 where we have complete control over transmission? Certainly, “she stated “We could have already done that, but we haven’t.” More than 7.5 billion vaccination doses have been provided globally in the year since the first vaccines were released.

And, by next June, the world will have produced 24 billion doses, more than enough for everyone on the earth.

But, as new, more transmissible variations like Delta have generated wave after wave of infection, poorer countries have been left exposed due to a severe lack of immunizations and resistance among some to acquire vaccines where they are offered.

As a result, scenes of intubated patients in congested hospitals have persisted, as have long lineups of people racing to acquire oxygen for their loved ones.

Images of impromptu funeral pyres burning across a Delta-affected India have encapsulated the pandemic’s human cost.

Officially, more than 5.1 million people have died around the world, but the WHO estimates that the true death toll is two to three times higher.

The continual trickle of short obituaries on the FacesOfCovid Twitter account includes individuals who did not have the jab in the United States, which remains the worst-affected country with around 800,000 deaths.

“Amanda is a Kentucky math teacher who is 36 years old. Chris is a 34-year-old Kansas high school football coach. Cherie, a 40-year-old Illinois 7th-grade reading teacher. All of them had an impact on their respective areas. All of them are adored. All of them haven’t been vaccinated “have a look at a recent article

Countries are constantly swinging between opening up and reimposing restrictions two years after the virus first appeared in China.

Anti-vax demonstrations have erupted in a number of cities. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.