When young female elephants are raised with older sisters, they live longer.

Growing up with siblings, especially older sisters, benefits young female elephants, resulting in longer lives and earlier parenthood.

Researchers from the United Kingdom, Myanmar, and Finland analyzed semi-captive Asian elephants born during a 70-year span in Myanmar and discovered that being reared with siblings had a significant impact on elephant calves’ growth.

The Journal of Animal Ecology published the study, which looked at data from almost 2,300 calves born between 1945 and 2018.

According to the researchers, “being raised with older siblings dramatically boosted calves’ long-term survival compared to not having a sibling, with elder sisters having a higher impact than elder brothers.”

Female elephants reared with older sisters survived longer and reproduced two years earlier than those raised with brothers, according to the researchers.

Male elephants reared with older sisters lived significantly shorter lives than those raised with older brothers, but weighed slightly more.

According to the study, “reproducing at a younger age is often connected with more offspring over the length of an elephant’s lifetime.”

“Our findings confirm that sibling relationships shape individual lives, particularly in social species like elephants, where cooperative behaviors are critical for individual development, survival, and reproductive potential,” said lead author Vérane Berger, a postdoctoral researcher at Finland’s University of Turku’s biology department.

Because of the logistical obstacles involved in researching wild animals over long periods of time, the long-term effect of siblings on development is under-examined in animals with lengthy lifespans – Asian elephants have a median life expectancy of 41 years. The elephants in this latest study were semi-captive, which made access to them simpler for the researchers.

The animals are government-owned, and detailed records of their life are preserved from the moment they are born.

The elephants are utilized as riding, transport, and draft animals during the day, according to the researchers. “Elephants can interact and breed with both wild and tame elephants at night since they live unattended in forests.”

The calves are raised by their mothers until they are five years old, at which point they are trained to work. The Myanmar Timber Enterprise then sets rigorous limits on how much work the elephants can do each day.

