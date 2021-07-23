When US troops leave Afghanistan, what do Russia, China, and Iran want?

Russia, China, and Iran, all powerful Asian nations, are preparing for the US forces to leave Afghanistan at a time when tensions are high and violence is on the rise in the war-torn country with which they have special and historical ties.

This website has contacted authorities from the three nations to inquire about their strategies to manage the dangers and possibilities linked with Afghanistan’s turbulent trends.

All three want to keep Afghanistan and its neighbors stable while also protecting their own interests. As a desire to engage with the powerful Taliban movement that has retaken much of the nation puts favorable ties with Kabul to the test.

Russia

For Russia, this means committing to a long-term relationship with a country where it has a recent history of intervention and retreat.

Local and foreign mujahideen warriors, with help from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, greeted the Soviet attempt to defend a communist government in Kabul in the 1980s with ferocious resistance. The breakdown of the government that eventually arose from the conflict resulted in a civil war in the 1990s, during which the Taliban rose to power and stormed through Afghanistan, seizing control of the majority of the nation until the enormous US-led military campaign after 9/11 in 2001.

Russia, which was supporting the struggling Northern Alliance in Kabul at the time, originally backed the explosive US assault against the Taliban and its Al-Qaeda affiliate, which was also a product of the Soviet-era fight. During the two decades that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been in office as president or prime minister, the Kremlin has repeatedly chastised Washington’s handling of the conflict.

Today, Russia is speaking out against how the United States’ leave is being handled, as the Taliban continues to make quick gains in the lack of progress in peace talks.

The Russian embassy in Washington just warned This website that the situation is rapidly deteriorating. “We blame it on the US and other NATO countries’ hurried withdrawal of troops.”

Despite this, the Taliban were able to retake significant terrain during the 20-year war effort, which was the longest in US history. According to the embassy, “the West has not achieved,” citing recent remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. This is a condensed version of the information.