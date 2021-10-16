When these snakes are hungry or stressed, they eat each other.

Snakes on the Galápagos Islands are cannibals who eat each other when agitated or hungry, according to scientists studying their faeces.

Snakes living on Fernandina Island, in the western portion of the Galápagos archipelago, Ecuador, were studied by researchers from Massey University in New Zealand and the Galápagos National Park.

Teeth and skin fragments found in the snakes’ feces were identified as belonging to the same species. The study’s leader, Luis Ortiz-Catedral, describes snakeskin fragments in 11 samples, one of which contained 31 teeth and skin remnants.

“The generalist eating behavior of Galápagos terrestrial snakes is highlighted in our research. It pays to be a generalist in an environment like the Galapagos, where prey quantities change substantially from year to year “he stated

“We’re just just getting started on understanding these snakes’ trophic interactions, which will help us conserve them in the long run.” The findings were published in the herpetological journal The Herpetological Bulletin.

The Galápagos National Park said in a statement that Richard Wollocombe, a co-author of the study and a wildlife documentarian, documented and photographed the archipelago’s snakes’ hunting habits and witnessed many attempts at cannibalism. The snakes’ cannibalism could be related to a stress response that prevents them from starving to death, according to the researchers. They did say, however, that these events could be random.

The research, which is part of a larger inquiry into all nine species of snakes that inhabit in the Galápagos Islands, began in 2018, but the scientists are only now publishing their findings.

The Galápagos Islands are a group of 19 islands located in the Pacific Ocean about 620 miles off the coast of South America. They’ve been dubbed a “living museum and exhibition of evolution,” together with the adjoining marine reserve. It’s likely that Charles Darwin felt the same way. During an 1835 visit to the island, he observed and studied land iguanas, giant tortoises, and a variety of finches, leading to the development of his theory of evolution by natural selection. The animals were identical from island to island, but had adapted to flourish in their particular environment, according to Darwin.

