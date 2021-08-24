When the Taliban ‘flogs’ Afghans who wear Western clothing, the cost of the burqa doubles.

According to a social media post, the Taliban is now “flogging” young Afghans who are seen wearing western-style attire.

A teenage Afghan said he was walking with pals in Kabul when Taliban gunmen assaulted them and threatened them with guns because they were wearing western-style attire, according to a now-viral Facebook post. The Taliban warriors, according to the young men, accused them of disrespecting Islam by wearing T-shirts and pants.

According to a New York Post article, an Afghan newspaper’s reporter, Etilaatroz, was also flogged by terrorists over the weekend for not wearing “Afghan attire.”

According to The Telegraph, a Taliban official told Etilaatroz that the Taliban are still deciding on the men’s dress code.

Afghans are concerned about the Taliban’s control, and reports of flogging have surfaced. The militants are known for their religious fanaticism and harsh penalties. Afghans who were caught wearing anything other than religious clothes were beaten up or executed under the Taliban’s administration, which lasted from 1996 to 2001. Women whose nails were seen to be painted were frequently subjected to having their fingers chopped off.

Women were originally obliged to wear a burqa starting at the age of eight under the Taliban. Burqa prices in Kabul have risen as a result of the extremist group’s recent takeover of Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban took over the country on Aug. 15, Fahruddin Saib Zada, a businessman who sells burqas, claimed he had sold an average of 40 of the all-enveloping garments. According to the Los Angeles Times, the shopkeeper was only selling 12 a day before the takeover.

The reports of flogging come after the Taliban declared last week that no one would suffer under their authority. However, numerous acts of violence have been reported in the last week.

A gang of Taliban gunmen in the country’s north allegedly burned an Afghan woman on fire because they were dissatisfied with her cooking. Former judge Najla Ayoubi stated she had information that the insurgents were using women as sex slaves.

“People are being forced to provide them food and cook it for them. Also, “so many young ladies have been carried into neighboring countries in coffins to be used as sex slaves in the last several weeks,” Ayoubi told Sky News.

"I don't see where the promise is that they believe women should go to work when we see all of this.