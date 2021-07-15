When the father of her unborn child died, Mum lost her “best pal.”

A young guy who was a “wonderful” father committed suicide, provoking an outpouring of tributes from friends and family.

Bradley Crellin, commonly known as Lee, died on Friday, April 9, at his house on Lutyens Close in Anfield, according to an inquest held today.

Bradley’s fiancee, Becci McDonald, 28, has a son with him and is six months pregnant with their second child.

According to Becci, who spoke to the ECHO, “Brad will be sorely missed, but he will live on in my heart forever.

“He was one of my closest friends.

“He’s the father of my lovely sons. We just spent a brief time together, but we have memories that will last a lifetime.

“This isn’t a farewell; it’s just a good night till we meet again.” I’ll love you for the rest of my life.”

Bradley had been living on the streets for around 20 months when Becci met him.

Becci, who is from Bootle, claims that the two had created a happy family and that Bradley was seen as a stepfather by her daughter from a previous relationship.

Bradley also had an eight-year-old daughter named Hope from a prior relationship, according to the ECHO, who “misses her dad very badly.”

The Whitechapel Centre has also paid tribute to Bradley, who became well-known due to his years living on the streets.

The centre’s spokeswoman said: “We were heartbroken to learn about Bradley’s passing.

“We helped him for several years, and he was well-liked by staff, volunteers, and other members of the homeless community.

“Bradley was last seen over a year ago, when he was settled with Becci, but he will be remembered as a pleasant and helpful young man who would be dearly missed by those who knew him.

“RIP Bradley, our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends.”

People have also flocked to social media to pay their respects.

“Still can’t believe it, RIP Brad,” Chloeann Morris wrote.

“So sorry RIP Bradley,” Nicky Lyons commented.

“Heartbreaking,” wrote Cath Nyathi.