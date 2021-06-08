When the bride cancels the wedding after the groom arrives drunk, the cops are called.

After her husband and his companions arrived at the wedding venue inebriated, a bride in Uttar Pradesh, India, called off her wedding. The police were called to arbitrate the dissolution of the marriage because it was arranged.

The wedding ceremony was being place in the Tikri village of Pratapgarh city in Prayagraj, according to the Times of India, when the groom and a number of his friends came to the event inebriated. The 22-year-old bride and her family first overlooked the groom’s and his friends’ inebriation, but when the groom tried to force the bride to dance with him on stage before they exchanged vows, the woman became irritated and refused. According to India Today, the groom was enraged by her refusal and created a ruckus. The bride was enraged by the groom’s behavior, so she walked out of the ceremony and called the wedding off.

The bride’s family then held the groom and his “baraatis,” or family and friends who were part of the groom’s procession, “hostage,” according to both sites. According to reports, the bride’s family asked the groom’s family to return the presents given to them as part of the marriage arrangement.

According to Britannica, the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961 makes dowries illegal in India; yet, the law is frequently violated. When it comes to arranging their children’s marriages, many Indian families still offer and receive cash and other presents. This marriage looks to be one of the few that continues to follow tradition.

The bride refused to reconsider marrying the man, so the groom’s family phoned the cops to settle the matter. According to the Times of India, the groom’s family believed that the entrance of the police would force the bride to solemnize the wedding. The bride, unfortunately for them, dug her heels in. “The situation resolved when the groom’s family agreed to repay cash and other gifts seized from the girl’s family when the marriage was fixed,” a police officer told the Times of India.

