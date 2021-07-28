When officers responded to a noise complaint, they discovered that the cat had turned on the stereo while alone.

After neighbors complained about a noise disturbance, police officers were sent to a flat in northwest Spain, where they discovered that a cat alone in the house had turned on the stereo with its paw and turned it up loud.

According to the publication 20 Minutos, police officers in the city of Lugo, Spain, responded to reports of loud music from occupants of a building in the Ronda das Fontias, who complained it made it impossible for them to sleep.

When the police arrived at the flat, they quickly established that there were no individuals inside, so they attempted to identify the owner, who they discovered was outside of the city after they made contact with him.

According to the newspaper, after being notified of the noise complaints, the owner told the police that “what activated the stereo was his cat that was left in the house as he has the habit of turning on the musical equipment with his paw and moving the volume wheel.”

According to local news outlet El Progresso de Lugo, the owner then returned home to turn off the stereo.

The incident occurred just one day after local police were dispatched to a second residence in the Ronda das Fontias at 12:20 a.m. on July 24 when neighbors reported loud noises coming from a house.

The police confirmed that a party was taking place inside the apartment after arriving on the scene, and they soon contacted the property owner, who turned the music off.

The police then wrote out a breach of the Environmental Protection Ordinance complaint report.

Local police arrived to a nearby residence at around 4:55 a.m. on July 25 after receiving reports of loud noise, but despite the resident turning off the music, they were cited for breaking the code, according to 20 Minutos.

When policemen react to reports from neighbors, not all celebrations are shut down; this month, an officer in Chicago, Illinois, attended a party after arriving at the property due to noise complaints.

