When Migrants Go Miss Along The Atlantic Seaboard On Their Way To Spain

Hamido had not heard from his wife or child in ten days since they set sail from Western Sahara for the Canary Islands, but then a boat was discovered with a large number of bodies on board.

Hamido, an Ivorian national working in France, was frantic and upset as he sought to call the Spanish police and the authorities on Gran Canaria for information about his family.

But no one could help him, so he travelled to the island, where he learnt through the media that his wife had perished on the boat, leaving his six-year-old daughter traumatized.

“This man contacted us because he was frantic because no one would give him any information,” Helena Maleno of Caminando Fronteras, a Spanish NGO that assists migrant boats in difficulty and families looking for missing loved ones, said.

Finding information about persons who have gone missing on the notoriously treacherous voyage to the Spanish Atlantic islands may be a nightmare for worried relatives.

In reality, 2021 has been a particularly fatal year for migrants attempting to cross the Atlantic or the Mediterranean to reach Spain.

“According to the data, 2021 appears to be the deadliest year on record since 1997, surpassing 2020 and 2006 as the two years with the most deaths,” said Marta Sanchez Dionis of MMP.

Between 1997 and 2021, 10,236 people perished, according to information published by the Spanish human rights organization APDHA.

However, both organizations admit that the true figure “may be far higher.”

According to Caminando Fronteras, which records data from distressed boats, including the number of people on board, 2,087 individuals perished or went missing in the Atlantic in the first half of 2021, compared to 2,170 in the entire year of 2020.

After heightened patrols along Europe’s southern coast limited Mediterranean crossings, the number of migrants arriving in the Canaries began to rise in late 2019.

However, as the pandemic spread, the numbers skyrocketed, and as of this year, 20,148 people have arrived in the archipelago, according to MMP data.

The Atlantic voyage is highly dangerous for small, overcrowded boats battling strong currents, according to MMP, with “the vast bulk of departures” coming from remote ports in Western Sahara, Mauritania, or even Senegal, 1,500 kilometers (900 miles) south.

Migrants expect that the boats would transport them to a new life in Europe, but for many, the boats become their coffins.

