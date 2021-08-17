When it comes to dealing with the Taliban, the West is faced with a difficult decision.

After two decades of battling the Taliban, Western countries must now decide how to cope with the Islamist insurgents who have gained control of Afghanistan.

Russia, China, and Turkey have all praised the Taliban’s opening public pronouncements, indicating that they will receive a more favorable international response than their repressive 1996-2001 government.

The US military and diplomats have engaged with the Taliban to facilitate evacuations from Kabul, but President Joe Biden’s administration has stated that the long-term relationship will be determined by Taliban actions.

“We would be able to work with a future Afghan government that upholds the basic rights of its people, does not harbor terrorists, and protects the basic rights of its people, including the basic fundamental rights of half of its population – its women and girls,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Monday.

“The Taliban have won the battle, so we will have to engage with them,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said plainly on Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab of the United Kingdom, which followed Biden in withdrawing forces, claimed that “normally” London would not deal with the Taliban because of its human rights standards.

But, with talks on a more inclusive administration still ongoing in Qatar, “we want to see if there is room to modify the kind of regime that will now be in place.”

Raab told Sky News, “They are now in power, and we now have to deal with that reality and be optimistic about it.”

However, Raab recognized that the possibilities of building a broad-based Afghan administration were slim when the Taliban quickly took the entire country as the US military mission ended after 20 years.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that his country “has no plans to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan’s government.”

When it comes to the Taliban in authority, Western forces have significantly less clout than when it comes to the battlefield.

However, the US has unequaled clout with international financiers and the ability to impose strict sanctions, setting conditions on aid required to rebuild the war-torn country.

Under former President Donald Trump, Lisa Curtis, the top White House counselor on South and Central Asia, suggested the US should establish a high bar for recognition and utilize it as an incentive in exchange for improved Taliban behavior.

“We must put the Afghan people first, ensuring that they have enough to eat and that they can survive, because. Brief News from Washington Newsday.