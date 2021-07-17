When is Eid Al-Adha in the year 2021? Facts About the Muslim Sacrifice Feast

The Feast of Sacrifice, commonly known as Eid al-Adha, is one of the holiest feasts on the Islamic calendar.

This year, it starts on July 20 and ends on July 22 with the Hajj – an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

What is Eid al-Adha and when is it?

Millions of Muslims around the world commemorate the day when Ibrahim was prepared to sacrifice his son Ismail (aka Ishmael) at the order of God. However, just as Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son, God intervened and replaced Ismail with an animal. Ibrahim’s devotion to “Allah” is commemorated on this day (God). The beginning of Eid al-Adha is determined by the sighting of the new moon. The celebration is controlled by the lunar cycle, which means it occurs on a different date each year.

What is the way Eid al-Adha is commemorated?

The day begins with Muslims praying in the morning, followed by the slaughter of an animal such as a goat or sheep. To commemorate Ibrahim’s sacrifice, affluent Muslims are obliged to sacrifice their best halal cattle.

The meat of the sacrificed animal must be split into three halves, one for the poor, one for family, and one for self-consumption, according to the ceremonies.

The day is spent with family, friends, and loved ones, often in new or best dress, and gifts are exchanged.

Eid al-Adha is also known by other names.

This day is known as Eidul Adha in the Philippines.

In Nigeria and Morocco, Eid el-Kabir is the popular name for the festival.

In Senegal and Gambia, it is known as Tabaski. It’s known as Kurban Bayrami in Turkey. In Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, the event is known as Hari Raya Haji. In Iran, this day is referred to as Eid è Qurban.

Qurbani or Bakr-Id In India and Bangladesh, Eid, as it is known in Urdu, is another name for the day.