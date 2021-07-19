When a cop calls for backup for a ‘drone’ following her, it turns out to be Planet Jupiter.

A rookie police officer in Glasgow, Scotland, was recently mortified when she discovered that the “drone” she thought was following her on her route to a shopping mall was actually Jupiter. According to local news agencies, her station’s humiliating mix-up has become the talk of the town.

According to the Daily Record, the officer left her station at midnight Tuesday when she first noticed the bright light, which she mistook for a drone. She failed in her attempt to “lose the drone” while driving to a nearby retail area. She eventually called Police Scotland’s general complaints number to report that she was being trailed by a drone and “couldn’t lose it.”

The officer was directed to return to her station and speak with a senior officer by the operator on the complaints line. As a result, she followed the instructions.

When she arrived at her station, “she was spotted standing in the police yard with her hood up trying to hide from the ‘drone,’ and pointed out the brilliant white dot in the sky,” according to the Daily Record. They learned the drone she was terrified of was actually Jupiter when the senior officer looked up at the brightness.

Jupiter and Saturn are “nearly at their most magnificent this month,” according to EarthSky. This is due to the fact that both planets will be in opposition in August.

Jupiter will be in opposition on August 19, according to Sky at Night Magazine. “Opposition” is defined as “when a planet or other body is in the opposite area of the sky from the Sun,” according to the magazine. When a planet is at its closest approach to Earth, it appears much larger and brighter than usual.

As Jupiter approaches opposition, people in the Northern Hemisphere, like this officer in Glasgow, may see it clearly from evening till dawn.

The officer’s error is the “talk” of the station, according to the Daily Record. “No one believes it,” an anonymous police source told the news organization. “She was terrified and frightened that a drone was following her.”

The officer was “embarrassed,” according to the source, when it was explained to her what the “drone” was. This is a condensed version of the information.