What’s the Catch in the Beirut Blast Investigation?

Sixteen months after a massive blast swept through the Lebanese capital, the judge overseeing the investigation has been dogged by lawsuits, the majority of which have been filed against him by officials seeking his dismissal.

In the wake of such objections, judge Tarek Bitar was compelled to stop his investigation for the fourth time on Thursday. Here’s a look at the increasingly intricate web of court challenges impeding inquiries into Lebanon’s worst peacetime calamity.

A shipment of ammonium nitrate fertiliser that had been stored haphazardly in a port warehouse for years exploded on August 4, 2020, killing at least 215 people and disfiguring the city.

The harm posed by the stockpiled chemicals was known to top political and security leaders, yet they did nothing.

After pursuing some of the country’s top brass, Fadi Sawan, the judge first assigned to supervise the investigation, was dismissed from the case in February.

Bitar took his place and has since encountered similar challenges as a result of a determined political attempt to depose him.

More than a dozen lawsuits have been brought against him by officials he called on negligence claims, requiring him to postpone his investigation four times.

Among them are a number of former ministers, two of whom have been issued arrest warrants after failing to appear for questioning in recent months.

The state has supported officials’ attempts to avoid accountability.

Parliament has refused to lift MPs’ immunity, while top authorities have declined calls to question top security personnel.

Bitar’s probe has also been hampered by the interior ministry’s failure to carry out arrest warrants issued by him.

Attempts to hinder Bitar’s work have reached the streets, with the powerful Shiite Hezbollah movement staging a rally in Beirut in October calling for his ouster.

Seven people were killed in live fire exchanges between different parties during the protest, which turned Beirut into a war zone.

Hezbollah and its allies in the Amal movement are leading the charge to replace Bitar.

Their cabinet allies have threatened to boycott meetings until an official stance on his replacement is determined.

As a result, Lebanon’s unstable government has been unable to meet since October, despite being constituted in September to address the country’s worst-ever financial crisis.

There is limited room for the judiciary to fight against Lebanon’s ruling elite in a country where political leaders control judicial appointments, including in high courts.

Bitar has had to put his investigation on hold several times due to lawsuits brought by officials he had summoned for interrogation on suspicion of negligence.

According to a legal authority, the number of lawsuits filed against.