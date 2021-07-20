What’s Next for Cuba After Unprecedented Protests?

After a week of enormous anti-government rallies in communist Cuba, the island looks to be returning to normalcy.

However, experts told AFP that unless people perceive a concrete improvement in their economic conditions and political rights, resentment would continue to simmer.

Future situations are considered by analysts.

The July 11 protests started spontaneously in the village of San Antonio de los Banos, with chants of “we are hungry,” “down with the dictatorship,” and “freedom,” before spreading like wildfire to approximately 40 other locales, including the capital Havana.

The demonstrations lasted only a day and resulted in one death, scores of injuries, and over 100 arrests.

Rafael Hernandez, a Cuban political analyst, predicts that the communist authorities, who are accustomed to controlling all aspects of life in Cuba, will now endeavor to find and monitor political opponents.

“I would expect them to be kept under intense observation and arrested if they issue a new call to action,” he said.

The perpetrators of the protests will be “neutralized,” according to Rafael Rojas, a Cuban historian living in Mexico.

“An operation to find potential leaders has been launched.”

This may not be enough to prevent “a subsequent social eruption, but perhaps not of the magnitude we saw,” according to Rojas, who added that future outbursts will be “more localized.”

The protests were sparked by a population fed up with food and medicine shortages, as well as the effects of Cuba’s greatest economic crisis in 30 years and a spike in the coronavirus outbreak.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel offered efforts to calm the tension three days after the rallies, including allowing citizens to bring food and medicine into the nation without paying import charges.

Hernandez predicted that the government would take further emergency measures to cushion the impact of the economic downturn.

The economy, on the other hand, has to be boosted, notably by easing the grip on private enterprise in order to generate growth and jobs.

The government broadened the number of activities in which private entrepreneurs are allowed to engage earlier this year, and gave small and medium businesses a provisional green light, though only in certain industries.

Cuba’s government has always been the country’s largest employment.

Mauricio de Miranda Parrondo, an economist at the Pontifical Javeriana University in Cali, Colombia, said Havana was using “a method of gradually easing up to remove pressure.”

However, he continued, “this is a flawed strategy because it does not strategically tackle the country’s problems.”

