What’s Going on in Cuba as Protesters Take to the Streets to Demand Liberation.

Despite the regime’s decision to outlaw rallies, pro-democracy activists in Cuba said they would take to the streets on Monday to demand freedom and basic rights.

Following large rallies that erupted on July 11 amid a statewide lack of basic supplies, Cuban activists have been planning a “Civic March for Change” in support of civil and human rights for months.

Following the protests, the Cuban Communist Party jailed at least 1,000 Cubans. According to a report by the civil rights organization Cubalex, hundreds of people are still imprisoned.

Demonstrators have been calling for a stop to the coercion for a long time.