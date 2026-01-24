What You Can and Can’t Do at the Post Office’s Banking Services

As Post Offices across the UK continue to expand their banking services, customers are increasingly turning to these local branches for their everyday financial needs. In December 2025, a milestone was reached with cash withdrawals surpassing £1 billion for the first time, reflecting the growing importance of Post Office banking.

Despite the appeal of these services, it is essential to understand the limitations of what can be done at your local Post Office. While the branches provide vital banking access, they are not intended to replace full-service bank branches. Here are the key things you can and can’t do when handling your personal banking at the Post Office.

What’s Available at Local Branches

The Post Office offers a range of basic banking services such as cash withdrawals, balance checking, and cash and cheque deposits. Many UK banks collaborate with the Post Office to provide these services, which are generally aimed at everyday banking needs. However, the scope of available services may vary depending on your bank and account type.

For example, customers with Nationwide’s FlexAccount, FlexPlus, FlexDirect, or FlexBasic can use their local Post Office to withdraw up to £500 or check their account balance. However, other banking services, like account opening or applying for loans, are not available at these branches. The Post Office emphasizes that their role is to assist with essential financial services but not to offer complex banking operations.

While these local branches provide a convenient option for those without easy access to traditional bank locations, they are not a one-stop replacement for banks. The Post Office advises customers to be aware that some banks may charge additional fees for certain services at Post Office branches. Therefore, checking with your bank about their specific rules is crucial.

Post Office’s Role in UK Banking

The Post Office has become a lifeline for many, especially in areas where high street banks have shut their doors. According to consumer advocacy group Which?, more than 6,300 bank branches have closed since January 2015, leaving many customers without easy access to banking services. As of last year, nearly 99.7% of the UK population lives within three miles of a Post Office, making these branches a critical point for financial services in remote and underserved areas.

However, despite this vital role, the Post Office is clear in stating that it is not designed to be a full replacement for traditional banks. Their services are limited and focus on the most commonly used banking functions. As the Post Office continues to support those left behind by closures of bank branches, understanding the boundaries of what is offered at these locations ensures that customers know when to seek out more comprehensive services elsewhere.