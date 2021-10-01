What Will Happen If The US Defaults On Its Debt?

After narrowly surviving a government shutdown, President Joe Biden’s Democratic lawmakers and the Republican opposition must now forge a deal to extend the country’s borrowing ceiling, or risk a disastrous default.

Here’s all you need to know about the US debt ceiling debate:

The debt ceiling is the legally set limit on how much the US government can borrow to pay its bills, which include anything from social welfare programs to military salaries.

It has been raised, suspended, or otherwise postponed 78 times since 1960, according to the Treasury Department: 29 times under Democratic administrations and 49 times under Republican administrations.

The limit was suspended for two years by a 2019 budget measure signed by Republican former President Donald Trump, and by the time it was resumed on August 1, 2021, the US had hit its limit, and the national debt had reached $28 trillion.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen indicated in August that the government will take “exceptional steps,” but that these would not be enough to pay Washington’s payments beyond October 18.

“I believe it would be terrible for the economy and for individual families,” Yellen warned the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday if the country defaulted.

Nearly 50 million senior Americans would lose their Social Security benefits, and troops’ paychecks, as well as a family-focused anti-poverty program, would be disrupted.

The US has never defaulted on its debt, which is the foundation of the global economic system.

Analysts agree that if Washington fails to make an interest payment on its debt, it will be a self-inflicted wound that will stymie the economy’s recovery from the Covid-19 outbreak and could permanently harm the country’s international standing.

Democrats have a razor-thin majority in both chambers of Congress. To overcome a filibuster in the Senate, they’ll need 10 Republican votes, and the opposition has made it clear that it won’t support them increase the debt ceiling.

The brawl takes place amid negotiations over two massive spending bills that Biden wants Congress to pass, totaling trillions of dollars.

Republicans contend that they will not lift the debt ceiling to pay for those bills, but the debt ceiling must be raised to cover spending authorized by prior Republican and Democratic administrations.

Republicans want Democrats to agree a raise unilaterally through the reconciliation process, but this isn't going to happen.