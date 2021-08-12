What Will Happen If the Taliban Take Over Afghanistan?

On Thursday, the Taliban took control of Ghazni, a strategic Afghan bastion and provincial capital. It was the insurgent group’s tenth provincial capital in less than a week.

Officials are afraid that, given the recent withdrawal of NATO forces and the Taliban’s rapid expansion of its influence over large swaths of the nation, the insurgents may finally capture entire control of Afghanistan.

Experts believe that if the Taliban take control of the entire country, Kabul will be the final domino to fall.

“Things have shifted so quickly, even in the last week or ten days,” Crisis Group senior Afghanistan analyst Andrew Watkins told This website over the phone on Thursday.

“A lot of people, including myself, were looking at the military situation and the balance of the Taliban’s and Afghan government’s military forces, and it seemed like the Afghan government at least had the capacity — whether it was weaponry, technology, or their advantage in the air — to make this a long-drawn-out fight, possibly extending into several years.”

According to Watkins, the country has reached a tipping point, where the Afghan army appears to be unwilling to fight for these provincial capitals.

The Taliban now controls about two-thirds of the country by area, having taken control of ten of the 34 such capitals.

Watkins, on the other hand, believes that the terrorist group’s takeover is unlikely because the same thing would have to happen in Kabul if it happened in these lesser strongholds. According to the analyst, the country will most likely evolve toward a situation in which the government exists in Kabul but not in many other regions.

“However, this does not imply that the fortress of Kabul will fall quickly,” Watkins warned. “It’s not very likely that street fighting and urban warfare will be a nightmare in Kabul since the city is such a tangle, an unregistered urban sprawl, that fighting for the city from street to street would be a nightmare.”

Following an American-led military effort that began in 2001 in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the United States has removed almost all of its troops from Afghanistan. By the end of this month, the final American troops are set to leave.

