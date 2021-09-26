What Will Happen After Germany’s Election?

Germany goes to the polls on Sunday for the first time in over a decade without Angela Merkel, but it may be some time before it is obvious who will follow her as chancellor.

The chancellor is not directly elected, but rather chosen after a government has been established by a vote in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament — meaning Merkel may still be in office for weeks, if not months.

After years of two-party coalitions, three parties will almost certainly be required this time to achieve a majority – something that hasn’t happened in Germany’s national parliament since the 1950s.

In most parliamentary systems, the head of state appoints a government-forming party, which is usually the party with the most votes.

In Germany, however, all parties are free to engage in what are known as “exploratory conversations.”

There is nothing stopping the parties from pursuing coalition talks in parallel during this initial phase, which has no time restriction — though tradition predicts that the largest party will invite smaller parties for discussions.

The Greens have already scheduled a party conference for Saturday, October 2, at which they will be able to pick with whom to begin exploratory negotiations.

Last week, Merkel’s CDU-CSU conservative alliance’s Armin Laschet remarked, “Whoever ends up with a majority in the Bundestag will become chancellor,” implying that the second-placed party might potentially initiate talks.

As soon as the findings are in, the parties will begin discussing them, with the goal of discovering each other’s red lines and determining whether they can work together.

The parties will hold leadership meetings on Monday, the day after the election. Each party’s newly elected MPs will meet for the first time next week, with the SPD and CDU-CSU set to meet on Tuesday.

The newly elected parliament must conduct its first session no later than October 26th, 30 days after the election.

If two or three parties agree in principle to establish an alliance, formal coalition negotiations must commence, with several working groups convening to hammer out policy details.

The parties select who will be in charge of which ministry at the end of the negotiations and sign a coalition contract, a lengthy document outlining the conditions of the arrangement.

This phase is also untimed, with the exiting administration holding the fort in the interim.

The parties then choose who they want to represent them. Brief News from Washington Newsday.