What We Know About Peng Shuai’s Allegations And Whereabouts.

Peng Shuai has sparked widespread concern after alleging that a top Chinese politician sexually abused her earlier this month.

Peng, a former world number one in doubles, has been missing since then.

It was the first time the #MeToo movement had reached China’s ruling Communist Party’s highest levels.

So far, here’s what we know:

Peng appears to have made devastating charges against former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli on China’s Twitter-like Weibo on November 2, alleging that he had coerced her into sex during a long-term on-again, off-again romance.

Zhang, who is now in his seventies, has not responded.

Peng’s post was quickly removed, but not before screenshots were taken. Those were, and still are, restricted on China’s rigorously regulated Internet.

However, Peng’s allegation was shared on Twitter, which is prohibited in China, allowing it to reach a global audience.

Peng’s name still appears in Chinese search results, but her charges do not, and searches for her and Zhang combined turn up nothing.

#WhereIsPengShuai began to gain traction on Twitter, with tennis players from the past and present using the hashtag to express their concern for her safety.

Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, posted on Instagram that she was “shocked.” “Honestly, it’s shocking that she’s absent,” men’s world number one Novak Djokovic told reporters. Peng’s complaints should be “investigated fully, fairly, publicly, and without censorship,” according to the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

WTA chairman Steve Simon confirmed that Peng was safe, citing “several sources.”

The Chinese tennis organization and the foreign ministry both declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Peng allegedly says in an email to the WTA that her accusations are “not true” and that she is “sleeping at home and everything is great,” according to China’s state-run CGTN.

However, concerns regarding the odd phrasing and a cursor seen in the screenshot were swiftly raised. “It simply raises my fears,” Simon added.