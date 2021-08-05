What the WHO and the CDC Have Said About The Lambda COVID Variant

As the Delta variety continues to spread across the country and cause the most recent rise in cases, experts are beginning to study another highly transmissible mutation of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) only designated the Lambda variant as a “variant of interest” on June 14, despite the fact that it was initially detected in Peru and has been spreading mostly in South America.

While little is known about the variant, experts are concerned that its quick spread may indicate that it is more infectious and vaccine resistant than the original strain.

After discovering Lambda cases had expanded noticeably “with substantive rates of community transmission in various countries,” the WHO classified it as a “variant of interest.”

The variant has been found in 29 nations, territories, or places, according to the agency’s mid-June assessment, with a strong presence in South America.

While the WHO has not yet designated the Lambda variation as a variant of concern, its alterations include “potential greater transmissibility or potentially higher resistance to neutralizing antibodies,” according to the WHO.

More research is needed to see if Lambda is more transmissible or vaccine resistant than the Delta version, which has been demonstrated to be highly contagious and more susceptible to outbreaks.

Last week, Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s COVID-19 technical head, said Lambda would only be promoted to a variant of concern “if it has established routes of greater transmissibility, for example, or if it has some kind of influence on our countermeasures.”

Van Kerkhove stated that Lambda does not appear to “take off after it is disclosed in a country” at this moment.

While the variation has been found in the United States, the number of Lambda instances is very low, with only 0.17 percent of variant cases being Lambda, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of August 4, 2021, there are more than 1,300 Lambda (C.37) sequences in the United States, and the Lambda variation has been found in 44 states, according to a CDC spokeswoman.

In comparison, the Delta variation is responsible for almost 93 percent of circulating coronavirus cases in the United States.

The CDC, the National Institutes of Health, and the SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group (SIG) are part of the SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group (SIG). This is a condensed version of the information.