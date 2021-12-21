What Kind Of Leftist Is Chile’s New President: Venezuela Or Europe?

Despite being labeled a “communist” by his detractors, Chile’s left-wing president-elect Gabriel Boric has long cited Europe as a model for the “social welfare” state he seeks to establish.

According to the UN’s ECLAC agency, Chile is one of the world’s most unequal countries, with the top 1% owning more than a quarter of the country’s wealth.

According to the OECD group of industrialized nations, the richest earn 25 times as much as the poorest. Chile is ranked second most unequal in terms of household disposable income.

The rich-poor divide was one of the catalysts for a violent rebellion in 2019, which killed scores of people and shook the economy and political system.

Boric, who backed the protests, has promised to rectify the problem.

“Something that would be fairly evident in Europe,” he said, “which is to create a welfare state so that everyone has equal rights regardless of how much money they have in their wallet.”

Many Chileans, however, doubt his Approve Dignity radical partnership with the Communist Party, particularly among the wealthy and in rural areas.

His plan to raise taxes has angered investors.

And many Chileans have a visceral aversion to communist practices, which they blame for the disaster of Venezuela, whose citizens it receives as migrants in large numbers.

Boric is more left-wing than previous governments, according to Rodrigo Espinoza, a political scientist at the University Diego Portales.

Boric, on the other hand, is more “connected to European social democracy” than the left in Venezuela or Bolivia, according to his policy agenda.

Boric was the centrist candidate in the Approve Dignity primary, defeating Daniel Jadue of the Communist Party.

Boric, according to Espinoza, was the victim of a fake news campaign depicting him as a sort of Hugo Chavez shouting for a “Chilezuela,” despite the fact that his agenda contained no mention of “breaking the free-market system.”

Boric’s presidential opponent, far-right, neoliberal lawyer Jose Antonio Kast, was able to depict Boric as a “communist” with considerable success.

“The left simply supports poverty,” Kast stated in his final campaign speech, “the kind of poverty that has dragged down Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba, where people emigrate.”

Many people were moved by the message.

Despite the fact that nearly a million more people voted for Boric on Sunday, Kast nevertheless received more than 3.6 million of the 8.3 million votes polled.

"Communism has an impact on everything we have as middle-class people."