What It Means for the World Economy If a Chinese Real Estate Company Fails to Pay $300 Billion in Debt

The Evergrande Group, China’s second largest property developer, warned the country’s housing ministry on September 20 that it would be unable to make loan interest payments by the deadline, according to Bloomberg, raising more concerns about the company’s liquidity problems.

Evergrande faces difficulty in securing the funds it needs to make payments on its over $300 billion in debt as discontent from homebuyers and investors grows. The company’s assets are still encumbered by its existing properties, making it unable to meet its obligations and complete its present projects.

China’s economy has continued to grow in recent years, and Evergrande sought to take advantage of this by taking out loan after loan to expand its operations. Evergrande has now become the world’s most indebted property developer as a result of the company’s borrowing.

If Evergrande defaults on its loans, it might devastate the global economy, potentially resembling the bankruptcy of America’s once-fourth largest bank, Lehman Brothers, which contributed to the 2008 financial crisis.

According to CNBC, Evergrande owns over 1,300 properties in China and controls nearly 2,800 real estate projects, making it a true Chinese economic behemoth. Consumer items, electric automobiles, health-care services, and video production units are just a few of the companies with ties to the country’s important sectors. According to its website, its reach means it indirectly creates more than 3.8 million employment each year. Evergrande directly employs 200,000 people.

Analysts disagree over whether China’s autocratic government would let the company fail. According to CNBC’s analysts, the government will view its success as a necessity and will bail it out. According to Reuters, a bailout from Beijing is improbable, and the country’s recent crackdown on social media, video games, and gambling industries indicate that this is a possibility.

Bloomberg claimed that if Evergrande collapses under its own weight, real estate growth, which accounts for a fifth to a quarter of the Chinese economy, could halt for several years. This would result in a dip in GDP, commodity demand, and inflation rate, all of which would have an influence on the global economy.

