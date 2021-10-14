What Is Weaver Syndrome, and How Does It Affect You? Due to a rare condition, she is the world’s tallest woman.

Guinness World Records has proclaimed a Turkish woman the tallest living female.

On Wednesday, Rumeysa Gelgi, who is 7 feet and 0.7 inches tall, was named the world record holder. In 2014, she was named the world’s tallest living female teenager, and she was recently re-measured.

According to Guinness World Records, her incredible height is attributable to a disorder known as Weaver syndrome.

According to the US National Library of Medicine’s MedlinePlus site, Weaver syndrome is suspected to be caused by a mutation in the EZH2 gene, although it’s unclear why it causes people to grow so tall.

Face traits such as a broad forehead and prominent ears can also be associated with the disorder.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, people with Weaver syndrome grow and build their bones faster than normal, even when their weight-to-height ratio may be normal (NORD).

Symptoms may not appear for several months after birth in some cases, however the syndrome is frequently present before birth. Men are three times more likely than women to be affected, according to NORD.

Other signs and symptoms include an irregular curvature of the spine and increased or decreased muscular tone. Weaver syndrome patients may also have joint disorders that limit movement, notably in the fingers and toes.

Condition that is extremely rare.

It’s uncertain how uncommon Weaver syndrome is, although according to MedlinePlus, there have only been 50 cases reported medically.

Some cases are caused by novel genetic changes in persons who have no family history of the condition, while others are inherited from a parent. In most situations, Weaver syndrome can be detected by a genetic test.

Medical understanding of the disorder and how to manage and treat it is improving all the time, according to the UK-based Child Growth Foundation (CGF), though it is still limited.

The CGF focuses on helping people with rare growth disorders including Weavers syndrome, as well as other illnesses like Growth Hormone Deficiency, Sotos syndrome, and IGF-1 Deficiency. Its goal is to raise awareness of the illnesses and to fund research to learn more about them.

Sultan Kösen, a Turkish farmer, is listed in Guinness World Records as the. This is a condensed version of the information.