What is the identity of Naftali Bennett? Israel’s Shift to the Right as a Result of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Replacement

After the Israeli parliament approved a new coalition government on Sunday, Naftali Bennett became Israel’s new prime minister, effectively ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year presidency. Bennett, a tech billionaire turned right-wing politician, has the potential to usher Israel into a more aggressively nationalist era than his predecessor, especially when it comes to Palestinians. Bennett, a 49-year-old Orthodox Jewish adherent, is widely regarded as a religious ultra-nationalist politician. Bennett has admitted to being “more right-wing” than Netanyahu, who has held multiple ministerial positions in Netanyahu’s coalition governments. Bennett has held the positions of minister of the economy and religious services, as well as ministers of diaspora affairs, education, and defense. Bennett was Netanyahu’s chief of staff when he was the opposition leader from 2006 to 2008. Bennett went on to lead The Jewish Home, a religious right-wing party, to 12 seats in the Knesset in 2013 after leaving Netanyahu’s Likud party. In 2018, he left The Jewish Home to found the New Right party, which suffered a political setback after failing to win a single Knesset seat in the April 2019 elections. Bennett’s right-wing party alliance, Yamina, won seven parliamentary seats in a September election that same year. Bennett is known for vehemently opposing any possibility of a Palestinian state, which he once referred to as “suicide.” When pro-Israel former President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, then-Education Minister Bennett congratulated him on his victory, declaring: “The era of a Palestinian state is over..” “It’s either [Israeli] sovereignty or Palestine,” Bennet said on another occasion. ”

In 2017, as Netanyahu prepared to travel to Washington, D.C. for talks with then-President Trump, Bennett publicly warned him against using the words “two-state solution.” Bennett has been an outspoken supporter of Jewish settlements in Palestinian territories, which are illegal under international law. Bennett led the Yesha Council, which represents and promotes settlements, at one point. He has also advocated for the annexation of the majority of the West Bank. Bennett, who served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), is accused of advocating for the execution of Palestinian prisoners, saying, “I’ve already killed a lot of Arabs in my life, and there’s absolutely no problem with that.” He later denied making those remarks, but said that any “terrorist” who puts the lives of others in danger is a “terrorist.” This is a condensed version of the information. 003