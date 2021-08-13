What is the cause of the clashes in Daraa, Syria?

Syria’s government has clashed with rebels again, trapping thousands of civilians in the crossfire three years after retaking control of the volatile southern province of Daraa.

Nearly half of the population of the rebel-held Daraa al-Balad area has left severe shelling and ground warfare, while the UN warns that remaining inhabitants are blocked off as supplies run out.

On Thursday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said residents in Syria were facing “severe shortages” of food, gasoline, water, and medications, describing the situation as “almost siege-like.”

Pedersen described the situation as “alarming.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.

Daraa, which is near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and borders Jordan, is largely regarded as the birthplace of Syria’s 2011 revolt, which launched a decade-long civil conflict that has killed almost half a million people.

Young boys were imprisoned in Daraa in 2011 after they scribbled graffiti against President Bashar al-Assad, igniting widespread protests.

Rebels took control once the demonstrations turned into a battle.

The insurgents held out until 2018. After weeks of bloodshed, the Russia-backed administration was able to retake power under the terms of a capitulation agreement.

Similar so-called “reconciliation” agreements had been reached in Syria’s second city, Aleppo, as well as the Eastern Ghouta region outside the capital Damascus.

Rebels surrendered their heavy weapons and boarded buses as part of these agreements. However, several former resistance fighters remained in Daraa.

While some joined the regime’s soldiers, others kept their guns and maintained control over a number of places.

Regime soldiers in Daraa city, the provincial capital, have returned to the northern half of the province, known as Daraa al-Mahatta.

Daraa al-Balad, in the south, remained under rebel control.

Daraa province has been plagued by explosions and hit-and-run attacks since the 2018 “reconciliation” agreement.

Protesters in Daraa al-Balad took to the streets in May during presidential elections, which were severely criticized by Syria’s opposition. They demanded the “fall of the regime.”

Only the two-thirds of Syria under government control were allowed to vote, and there were no voting boxes in Daraa al-Balad.

Assad promised to return all of Syria to state control after winning his fourth term in office.

Locals and activists believe the government is out for “vengeance.”

“The regime is looking for a lot of people in Daraa al-Balad,” activist Omar al-Hariri stated.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, some of the bloodiest fighting in the province since government forces arrived left 32 people dead, including 12 civilians, in late July.

