What is Russia’s motivation for invading Ukraine? Vladimir Putin is obsessed with the former Soviet Union.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the significant issue of Russia’s rising military posture along Ukraine’s border, as well as the threat of an invasion.

The two men are scheduled to talk at 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. According to US intelligence received by The Washington Post and other sites in November, the Kremlin may be plotting an invasion with up to 175,000 troops as early as 2022, alarming Washington and Europe.

The Kremlin has stated that it has no plans to attack, and has accused the West of inventing allegations in order to hide their own claimed aggression.

It’s unclear if the troop build-up foreshadows an impending attack or is intended to persuade the United States and NATO partners to desist from sending troops and weapons to Ukraine.

Tensions have remained between Russia and Ukraine since the latter’s 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union, particularly in the eastern section of the country known as Donbas.

When Russia invaded Crimea in eastern Ukraine in February 2014, it was looking to reclaim areas it considered Russian.

Putin stated at the time that the acquisition of Crimea was done to “provide suitable conditions for the people of Crimea to freely express their will.”

The annexation was seen as a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty by Ukraine and many other countries, while Russia sponsored a separatist movement in Eastern Ukraine.

Since then, the conflict in Donbas has raged, with 14,000 people dying as a result. A tenuous ceasefire agreement brokered by France and Germany in 2015 helped halt a large-scale battle, but it did not bring peace to Eastern Ukraine, where violence flared again intermittently.

Despite the fact that the Minsk agreement was widely regarded as a gain for Moscow since it obliged Ukraine to offer autonomy to rebel territories, the Kremlin has accused Ukraine of violating the peace pact and chastised the West for failing to press Kyiv to comply.

Ukraine has accused separatists backed by Russia of regularly breaking ceasefire agreements, while the Kremlin has denied this.

Moscow, according to policy analysts and think tanks, is determined to reclaim imperial control of Kyiv. Putin has sought to lay claim to it on several occasions. This is a condensed version of the information.