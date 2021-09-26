What is on the line in Germany’s election?

What will Germany be like after Angela Merkel leaves office, and how will its role in Europe and abroad change?

Will the SPD, a center-left party, be able to usurp power from the conservatives? Will the Liberals or the Greens form the next government?

These are just a few of the issues raised by Sunday’s tumultuous election.

Merkel, 67, said in October 2018, when her CDU had just suffered a regional electoral setback, that her current and fourth term in power will be her “final.”

It is the first time since 1949 that a sitting chancellor has declined to run for re-election.

Merkel was originally appointed chancellor on November 22, 2005, and has served almost as long as Helmut Kohl, Germany’s longest-serving leader, who was in power for little over 16 years (5,869 days).

Germany has become linked with European stability under Merkel’s leadership. After the election, with fragmented vote expected to result in a three-party coalition government, this could alter.

According to the most recent polls, Merkel’s CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, are polling at approximately 22%, which would be their lowest election result in postwar Germany.

Merkel’s conservatives received 32.8 percent of the vote in the 2017 election.

If the polls are accurate, the CDU-CSU may lose the chancellorship and be relegated to the opposition for the first time since 2005.

Experts had almost written off the likelihood of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) joining the next administration a year ago.

However, they are now polling at around 25%, and they are hoping to name their first chancellor since Gerhard Schroeder.

After capitalizing on outrage over Germany’s 2015 immigrant inflow, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) became the largest opposition party in parliament for the first time in 2017.

Since then, it looks to have lost popularity, with current polls at roughly 11%.

However, the party is still well-established in Germany’s political landscape, and it has recently attempted to woo anti-mask voters by participating in anti-coronavirus protests.

The Greens, who are presently polling at around 17%, and the liberal FDP, who are polling at around 11%, could potentially be asked to support whatever party wins the election and forms a government.

However, a variety of alliances, ranging from a strictly left-wing alliance to a largely right-leaning government, are possible.

Whatever occurs, there will almost certainly be weeks, if not months, of tense coalition discussions, leaving Europe's largest country in limbo.