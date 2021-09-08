What is Mullah Hasan Akhund’s background? What Does The Taliban’s Interim Prime Minister Appointment Mean For Afghanistan?

Mullah Hasan Akhund was named interim prime minister of Afghanistan by the Taliban on September 7, 2021. The decision comes after the militant Islamist organization seized control of much of the country, including Kabul, more than two weeks ago. The Conversation asked Ali A. Olomi, a Middle East and Islam historian at Penn State University, to explain who Mullah Akhund is and what his nomination would mean for Afghanistan, given the country’s war-torn history.

Mullah Akhund, the Taliban’s most compelling but enigmatic character, is a fascinating but enigmatic figure. Since the terrorist group’s founding in the 1990s, he has been a powerful figure in Afghanistan.

He was not, however, involved in the Soviet-Afghan conflict in the 1980s, unlike other Taliban commanders of the time. While Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar and his deputies fought alongside the mujahedeen, an anti-Soviet Afghan fighter network, Akhund did not.

Instead, he is regarded by the Taliban as a religious figure. He was a member of the Taliban’s shura councils, a traditional decision-making body made up of religious academics and mullahs (a term for persons educated in Islamic theology).

Akhund is well known for being one of the architects of the Taliban’s 2001 demolition of the Buddhas of Bamiyan, the massive rock monuments.

Omar had no intention of damaging the statues at first. However, the Taliban founder was enraged that conservation funds were made available for the UNESCO world heritage monument while the UN failed to secure humanitarian relief for Afghanistan. As a result, Omar sought guidance from his shura, and Akhund was a member of the council that ordered the monuments’ destruction in the sixth century.

Akhund served as foreign minister in the Taliban government of the 1990s, but his significance rests more in the formation of the group’s religious character. He, like Mullah Omar, was educated in Deobandism, a stringent kind of Islamist philosophy.

After the Taliban were expelled from Afghanistan in 2001, Akhund remained a powerful figure, operating primarily from Pakistan. Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, he provided spiritual and religious direction to the Taliban from there. He served as the ideological rationale for the continued insurgency against the US and the US-backed Afghan government in this capacity.

In today’s Taliban, there are essentially two factions: a military wing and a political side. Brief News from Washington Newsday.